Motorcyclist in critical condition after west Las Vegas Valley crash

A motorcyclist is in critical condition after a crash in the west valley.

Just before 4 p.m. Thursday, a vehicle crashed into a motorcyclist at the intersection of South El Capitan Way and West Flamingo Road, Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman Laura Meltzer said. The motorcyclist was taken to the University Medical Center.

Metro is investigating the crash’s causes and whether impairment was a factor, Meltzer said.

The intersection of South El Capitan Way and West Flamingo remained closed as of 4:45 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.