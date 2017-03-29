Motorcyclist critically injured in southwest Las Vegas crash

A motorcyclist was hospitalized in critical condition Wednesday afternoon after a crash in the southwest valley.

Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department were called just before noon to the area of West Flamingo Road and South Durango Drive for reports of a crash involving one motorcycle and one vehicle, police said.

The motorcyclist, who suffered life-threatening injuries, was transported to the University Medical Center.

It’s unknown if speed or impairment were factors in the collision.

Drivers should avoid the area while Metro investigates. Flamingo Road is closed in both directions between Durango Drive and Riley Street.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.