NDOT schedules Project Neon update for Wednesday

The Nevada Department of Transportation will provide an update next week about Project Neon, the $1 billion widening of the Spaghetti Bowl interchange in downtown Las Vegas.

The meeting is set for 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Historic Fifth Street School’s auditorium, 401 S. Fourth St. Free parking is available at the school and in the city parking garage just west of campus.

The meeting will also be streamed on Facebook Live starting at 5:30 p.m., when NDOT officials will start a presentation about Project Neon.

Construction started in April on Project Neon, which will redesign and add traffic lanes to the ramp connecting Interstate 15 and U.S. Highway 95 — the state’s busiest highway interchange traveled by about 300,000 vehicles daily.

