NDOT targets pedestrian safety at 11 intersections in North Las Vegas

By ART MARROQUIN
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

A public meeting will be held Wednesday to discuss pedestrian safety improvements along Craig Road in North Las Vegas, Nevada Department of Transportation officials said.

Eleven intersections that are heavily used by pedestrians along Craig, between Decatur Boulevard and North Fifth Street, are being targeted, NDOT spokesman Tony Illia said.

The meeting is set for 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 8 at Alexander Library, 1755 W. Alexander Road in North Las Vegas. For more information, contact Lori Campbell, NDOT’s traffic safety engineering program manager, at 775-888-7462 or lcampbell@dot.nv.gov.

