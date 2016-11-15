Nevada Highway Patrol identifies pedestrian struck, killed Sunday on I-15

The Nevada Highway Patrol identified the pedestrian who was struck and killed Sunday night on southbound Interstate 15.

Just after 6:20 p.m., 19-year-old Las Vegan Santiago Miranda-Placido succumbed to injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene, the highway patrol said in a statement.

Miranda-Placido was walking in the freeway’s right travel lane south of Craig Road when a blue Dodge Ram van hit him.

The highway patrol said the Ram’s 55-year-old female driver steered right, trying to avoid a collision, then steered left after hitting Miranda-Placido. The van spun counterclockwise across all southbound travel lanes and struck the center median wall.

The van’s driver, who wasn’t identified, remained on the scene with nonlife-threatening injuries, the highway patrol said.

