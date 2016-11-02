Nevada’s new license plate celebrates diverse landscape

A multi-colored mountain range set against a wide-open, light blue sky will serve as the state’s new standard-issue license plate, bearing the phrase “Home Means Nevada.”

Motorists may request the new plates when registering their vehicles, the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles said Tuesday. The plate’s design is aimed at evoking the Ruby Mountains and Nevada’s diverse landscape, from the deserts of Red Rock Canyon to the green forest of Lake Tahoe.

“Our state is changing, but the character of its people, like the vast landscape, remain the same,” Gov. Brian Sandoval said in a prepared statement. “It’s something Nevadans take great pride in, and one of the many reasons why ‘Home Means Nevada.’”

The new plates, available by early 2017, can fit up to seven characters and will have an improved reflective coating. The sunset-style plates that have served as the state standard since 2001 will be issued until supplies run out.

