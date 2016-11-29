New phase of Summerlin Parkway closures set to continue through July

Just as work on one project wraps up along Summerlin Parkway, another construction project is expected to begin Sunday, Las Vegas city officials said.

Expect to see several lane, ramp and carpool fly-over bridge closures through July as crews build a new westbound auxiliary lane between Durango Drive and Rampart Boulevard, aimed at giving motorists additional time to merge on or off the parkway, city spokeswoman Natasha Shahani said.

The $3 million project, funded by the city and the countywide fuel revenue indexing tax, also calls for extending the westbound carpool lane, traffic signal upgrades at the Rampart Boulevard exit, storm drain enhancements and improved pedestrian connections to the Angel Park and Bonanza trails.

The project comes after city crews spent the past five months installing a series of high-tension steel cable barriers along the median for Summerlin Parkway. Construction of the $2 million project wrapped up earlier this month. The new cable barriers create a springlike effect that are strong enough to support the weight of out-of-control vehicles that might veer off Summerlin Parkway and cause cross-traffic collisions.

The next round of work calls for closing the carpool fly-over bridge connecting U.S. Highway 95 to Summerlin Parkway from Sunday to the end of January, Shahani said. At the same time, the northbound Buffalo Drive onramp to the westbound parkway will also be closed and vehicle will be detoured to Vegas Drive and Rampart Boulevard.

Those closures will allow crews to extend the westbound carpool lane along the parkway.

Contact Art Marroquin at amarroquin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Find @AMarroquin_LV on Twitter.