Nightly closures begin next week on Casino Center ramp to US 95

A freeway on-ramp will be closed for overnight work starting next week as crews place foundations and support columns for a series of new digital signs that will flash information about accidents and detours, the Nevada Department of Transportation said Tuesday.

The Casino Center Boulevard on-ramp to northbound U.S. Highway 95 will be closed from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Jan. 30 to Feb. 10, NDOT spokesman Tony Illia said.

The work coincides with an ongoing closure of the carpool lanes along both directions of U.S. 95, between Decatur Boulevard and Rancho Drive, until March 31.

In both cases, the closures are needed so that crews can install a dozen new Active Traffic Management signs as part of Project Neon – a nearly $1 billion 3.7-mile-long widening of Interstate 15 from the U.S. 95 interchange to Sahara Avenue.

A system of sensors lining the highways will detect heavy congestion, car crashes, bad weather and other conditions that could impact traffic. The information will be relayed to the signs to adjust speed limits, aimed at reducing accidents and stop-and-go conditions for the 300,000 vehicles that travel daily between the Spaghetti Bowl and Sahara Avenue.

