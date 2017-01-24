Nightly closures set for I-15, US 95 to install digital signs

Starting Wednesday night, motorists can expect several weeks of lane restrictions and ramp closures as crews place foundations and support columns for a series of digital signs that will flash information about accidents and detours, the Nevada Department of Transportation said.

The right lane of northbound Interstate 15 will be closed just north of Sunset Road at the railroad bridge from 7 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday, NDOT spokesman Tony Illia said.

The left shoulder on-ramp connecting southbound I-15 to southbound U.S. Highway 95 will be closed from 7 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday. During the same time, the right lane of southbound I-15 will be closed at the Washington Street exit, Illia said.

The right lane of northbound I-15 will be closed Spring Mountain Road and at Desert Inn Road from 7 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday, Illia said.

The Casino Center Boulevard onramp to northbound U.S. Highway 95 will be closed from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly Jan. 30 to Feb. 10, Illia said. The work coincides with an ongoing closure of the carpool lanes along both directions of U.S. 95, between Decatur Boulevard and Rancho Drive, until March 31.

The closures are needed so that crews can install a dozen new Active Traffic Management signs as part of Project Neon — a nearly $1 billion 3.7-mile-long widening of Interstate 15 from the U.S. 95 interchange to Sahara Avenue.

A system of sensors lining the highways will detect heavy congestion, car crashes, bad weather and other conditions that could impact traffic. The information will be relayed to the signs to adjust speed limits, aimed at reducing accidents and stop-and-go conditions for the 300,000 vehicles that travel daily between the Spaghetti Bowl and Sahara Avenue.

