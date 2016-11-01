North Las Vegas targets dangers of jaywalking with creative decals

A pool of open-mouthed alligators, a ferocious shark and the ledge of a skyscraper are some of the images that North Las Vegas city officials unveiled on Monday in an attempt to warn children about the dangers of jaywalking.

The photo images were turned into about a dozen safety decals that were placed outside Wolfe Elementary School, Guy Elementary School and Cram Middle School as a tool aimed at urging students to use designated sidewalks.

Sixty pedestrian fatalities were reported last year in Clark County, North Las Vegas city officials said.

The program was sponsored by the city, Zero Fatalities and the Clark County School District Police Department. Funding for the decal fabrication and installation was provided by the Nevada Department of Transportation and the state’s Department of Public Safety.

