Overturned truck closes northwest Las Vegas Valley intersection

A northwest valley intersection is closed Tuesday morning because of an overturned truck.

The Las Vegas Fire Department tweeted about the crash and closure of the Cheyenne Avenue and Grand Canyon Drive intersection. The truck is on its side, according to the tweet.

E45 at W Cheyenne Av /Grand Canyon Dr. Truck on its side in intersection, intersection closed by @LVMPD. PIO1 — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) March 21, 2017

According to Las Vegas police, the crash happened about 8:35 a.m.

It is unclear whether anyone was injured or when the intersection will be reopen.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

