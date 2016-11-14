Part of southbound Interstate 15 closed in Las Vegas after man struck, killed

Southbound Interstate 15 is closed between Craig Road and Cheyenne Avenue after a man was struck and killed on the freeway Sunday night.

The man was walking on the freeway about 6:22 p.m. Sunday when a van struck him, Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Chelsea Stuenkel said. He was pronounced dead.

The highway patrol is diverting traffic in the area. Drivers can exit I-15 at the Craig Road exit and re-enter using the Cheyenne Avenue onramp.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the man’s identity when his next of kin has been notified.

