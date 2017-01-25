Part of Sunset, Rainbow intersection in Las Vegas to close over weekend for flood control installation

Part of a busy intersection in the southwest valley will be closed this weekend so crews can install infrastructure for a flood control channel, Clark County officials said.

The western half of the intersection of Sunset Road and Rainbow Boulevard will be closed from 8 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday, county spokesman Dan Kulin said.

During that time, both directions of Rainbow will be restricted to one lane, while traffic on Sunset will be detoured around the closure, Kulin said. Access to nearby businesses will be maintained.

Contact Art Marroquin at amarroquin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Find @AMarroquin_LV on Twitter.