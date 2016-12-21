Pedestrian, 71, dies after being hit by vehicle in southeast valley crash

A 71-year-old man died after a southeast valley crash Tuesday night.

Officers with Metropolitan Police Department determined a 2016 Lexus SUV was southbound on Boulder Highway when it hit a person in the roadway at East Desert Inn Road, according to a release.

The auto-versus-pedestrian crash was reported about 7:25 p.m., Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Steve Summers said.

Police didn’t know if the unidentified man was crossing against a red light. The Lexus driver remained on scene and didn’t appear impaired. In addition to the drirver, there were three children 10 and under in the Lexus.

The deceased will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office after his family is notified. This marks the 120th traffic death in Metro’s jurisdiction this year.

Southbound Boulder Highway was temporarily closed at Desert Inn Road but has since re-opened.

