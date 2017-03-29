Pedestrian dies after being hit by motorcycle in January

A pedestrian who was struck by a motorcycle Jan. 7 died three days later, the Metropolitan Police Department said Wednesday.

Paul Napoleone, 28, was walking about 12:15 a.m. near East Craig Road, east of Aviation Street when he was struck by a 2016 Yamaha driven by a 19-year-old, police said.

“The collision did not meet the requirements for a callout and the Fatal Detail did not respond,” police said in a statement Wednesday.

Napoleone was taken to University Medical Center, where he died Jan. 10 and the department was notified by the Clark County coroner. “The manner of death remained under investigation,” police said.

This is the 31st traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction for 2017.

Additional information was not immediately available.

