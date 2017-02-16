Pedestrian dies from injuries after Feb. 4 crash in Henderson

A Henderson man has died from injuries he suffered in early February when he was struck by a vehicle while walking his dogs across Sunset Road near Boulder Highway.

The Clark County coroner identified the man as 50-year-old Michael Von Robinson.

Robinson was walking his two dogs outside a marked crosswalk about 3:50 a.m. on Feb. 4 when he was struck by a 2016 Honda CR-V driving west on Sunset, Henderson police said Thursday.

The 81-year-old driver of the Honda remained at the scene and cooperated with police. He was not injured, and police said speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash.

Robinson was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center and died from his injuries Wednesday, police said.

One of the dogs also was killed in the crash.

This is the first traffic-related fatality involving a pedestrian in Henderson for 2017.

Contact Lawren Linehan at llinehan@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @lawrenlinehan on Twitter.