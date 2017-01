A pedestrian has died on the southbound Interstate 15 after being struck by a semitruck Thursday afternoon.

The fatal crash occurred near mile marker 11, Nevada Highway Patrol said on Twitter at about 3:30 p.m.

Traffic is being diverted at Jean. Drivers can expect delays.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

