Pedestrian struck, killed by SUV in southeast Las Vegas

Las Vegas police are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian in the southeast valley.

Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the scene of the crash at 3:28 p.m. Monday and found that a pedestrian had been struck by a sport utility vehicle in the 2800 block of Lamb Boulevard, near Vegas Valley Drive.

The pedestrian was transported to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.