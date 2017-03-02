Pickup truck driver seriously injured in southwest Las Vegas collision

One person was seriously injured in a Thursday morning crash in the southwest Las Vegas Valley.

A man driving a Chevy Silverado pickup rear-ended a water truck about 5:40 a.m. near Fort Apache and Blue Diamond roads. The man was airlifted to the University Medical Center’s trauma unit with serious but nonlife-threatening injuries, according to Nevada Highway Patrol trooper Jason Buratczuk.

Northbound lanes of Fort Apache were closed near Blue Diamond while the Highway Patrol investigated the crash.

