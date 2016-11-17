Power being restored after crash knocks out power in East Owens-Marion Drive area

NV Energy crews are working to restore power to a neighborhood after a single-vehicle crash on East Owens Avenue near Marion Drive early Thursday morning.

A white four-door sedan crashed through a fence and came to a rest on the other side of a sidewalk east of a home in the 4700 block of East Owens around 12:45 a.m.

The number of people in the car wasn’t immediately clear, but Lt. David Gordon with Metropolitan Police Department said police weren’t working any critical injury or fatal crashes at the time.

A power line was knocked down and traffic and street lights are out in the surrounding area.

More than 1,100 customers were without power early on, but NV Energy reported about 100 customers remained without electricity about 5:30 a.m. The company estimates power will restored by around 6 a.m.

Crews with Las Vegas Fire Department were dousing the crash site and surrounding area about 1:30 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.