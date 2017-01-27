Power outage shuts down traffic signals in downtown Las Vegas

A power outage caused several traffic signals to go dark in downtown Las Vegas for nearly an hour Friday, the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada said.

The power went out around 10:30 a.m., affecting signals on Martin Luther King Boulevard, between Owens and Symphony Park avenues, RTC spokeswoman Angela Castro said. It was unclear what caused the outage.

Power was restored by 11:25 a.m., and no accidents were reported, Castro said.

