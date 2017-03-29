Project Neon app designed to help Las Vegas motorists navigate construction

A free app for smartphones and computer tablets was unveiled this week to help drivers navigate the Project Neon construction zone in downtown Las Vegas, the Nevada Department of Transportation said Wednesday.

The Project Neon app features interactive maps that display traffic closures and construction areas that drivers should avoid. It also offers push notifications, facts, photos and videos of the $1 billion project to widen Interstate 15 between Sahara Avenue and the Spaghetti Bowl interchange at U.S. Highway 95.

The app was developed by Kiewit Corp., the contractor hired by NDOT to complete Project Neon. It’s available for use on Apple and Android products.

“We realize the importance of embracing new digital media tools and techniques for effectively communicating with residents and visitors,” NDOT spokesman Tony Illia said.

