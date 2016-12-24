Rain leads to 169 crashes Thursday in Las Vegas Valley

The Nevada Highway Patrol responded to 169 crashes Thursday as a result of the rainfall in the valley.

A half-inch of rain fell Thursday in the Las Vegas Valley. The rain mixes with months of buildup from vehicle fluids that leak or spill onto freeways, causing slick driving conditions, NHP trooper Jason Buratczuk said.

“Braking in rainy conditions doubles the length that a vehicle needs to come to a complete stop during emergency braking,” Buratczuk said.

Drivers are encouraged to slow down and increase their following distance.

On a typical day with dry roads, the highway patrol responds to 30 to 50 crashes in Clark County. On Thursday, the NHP responded to 110 property damage crashes, 44 injury crashes and 15 hit-and-run crashes. No serious injuries were reported, according to the highway patrol.

