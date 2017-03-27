Rampart Boulevard onramp to close at Summerlin Parkway in April

The Rampart Boulevard on-ramp linking motorists to westbound Summerlin Parkway will be closed for 20 days in April as part of an ongoing $3 million project aimed at improving safety and capacity, Las Vegas city officials said Monday.

The on-ramp will be closed from 9 p.m. Sunday to April 22 so that crews can widen the ramp, install new streetlights, resurface the asphalt and build a triple left-turn lane from southbound Rampart to the westbound parkway, city spokeswoman Margaret Kurtz said.

Also, the parkway’s exit ramp to Rampart will be closed from 9 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday, allowing crews to remove a temporary concrete barrier and temporary restriping, Kurtz said.

And, the high-occupancy vehicle ramp connecting northbound U.S. Highway 95 and westbound Summerlin Parkway will shut down from 9 p.m. April 2 to 6 a.m. April 6 so that crews can spruce up a concrete barrier rail, Kurtz said.

The work is part of a larger project that calls for building a new westbound auxiliary lane between Durango Drive and Rampart Boulevard, aimed at giving motorists additional time to merge on or off the parkway, city officials said.

