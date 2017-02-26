Posted 

Rebuilding I-15 in California’s Cajon Pass may be done in 10 days

Repair work in the southbound lanes of Interstate 15 in California's Cajon Pass (Caltrans District 8/Twitter)

Workers with the California Department of Transportation repair a section of Interstate 15 on Sunday, Feb., 19, 2017, that washed away during a storm on Friday in the Cajon Pass., Calif. (David Pardo/The Daily Press via AP)

Officials look over the scene where a San Bernardino County Fire Department fire engine fell Friday from southbound Interstate 15 where part of the freeway collapsed due to heavy rain in the Cajon Pass, Calif., Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017 (David Pardo/The Daily Press via AP)

Traffic passes along the scene , Saturday, Feb., 18, 2017, where a tractor trailer and a San Bernardino County Fire Department fire engine fell on Friday from southbound Interstate 15 where part of the freeway collapsed due to heavy rain in the Cajon Pass, Calif., Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017 (David Pardo/The Daily Press via AP)

Repair work in the southbound lanes of Interstate 15 in California's Cajon Pass (Caltrans District 8/Twitter)

By RIO LACANLALE
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Crews are working to rebuild the Interstate 15 lanes on Cajon Pass that were washed away in California’s heavy storms last week.

Caltrans District 8 announced the project after Caltrans District 8 director John Bulinski signed an emergency order early Tuesday.

Completion of the repairs is expected within seven to 10 days. “We’re working 24 hours to bring the dirt back to grade and put back the concrete,” lead engineer Amgad Benjamin said.

The 400-foot-long section of California’s southbound I-15, south of Highway 138, unexpectedly failed Feb. 17 during ongoing storms.

The collapse sent a fire engine over the side of the highway, but no one was hurt.

“If we get more significant storms through here it could stall the work,” Caltrans spokeswoman Terri Kasinga said. “So hopefully we can see the lanes re-established within a week or so.”

Four narrower lanes are now available. Caltrans asks drivers to reduce speeds and avoid making lane changes in the work zone.

The California Department of Transportation had estimated emergency repairs to the freeway would cost $3 million.

