Roads to both Lee and Kyle canyons are closed Sunday afternoon because of heavy traffic on Mount Charleston, according to Nevada Highway Patrol and the Department of Transportation.

The highway patrol reported at about 2:30 p.m. Sunday that state routes 156 and 157 had been temporarily closed. Only residents and people with lift tickets are allowed through during the temporary closures.

