Rollover crash closes I-15 lanes near Tropicana

Five lanes of northbound Interstate 15 are closed near the Tropicana Avenue exit while Nevada Highway Patrol investigates a Thursday morning rollover crash.

NHP Trooper Jason Buratczuk said troopers responded to the crash just after 7 a.m. Thursday. A white Nissan sedan overturned in the area, but it’s unclear if any other vehicles were involved, Buratczuk said. At least one person was injured.

Further details were not immediately available.

