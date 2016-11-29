RTC accepting comments on how to improve transportation in the Las Vegas Valley

Comments are being accepted through Jan. 12 on how to improve the valley’s transportation network.

The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada is gathering input for future projects that could accommodate the region’s growing number of residents and tourists.

Information gathered will be included in Access 2040, which will provide an updated transit plan that focuses on “safety, congestion, maintenance and multimodal transportation,” RTC officials said.

Comments can be submitted by email to access2040@rtcsnv.com; by phone at 702-676-1749; online at rtcsnv.com; or by sending a letter to RTC, 600 S. Grand Central Parkway, Las Vegas, Nevada, 89106.

The RTC will also collect comments during three community meetings this month. The meetings are set for: 4 p.m. Dec. 8 at the Boulevard Mall, 3528 S. Maryland Parkway in Las Vegas; 4 p.m. Dec. 14 at the Galleria at Sunset, 1300 W. Sunset Road in Henderson; and 9 a.m. Dec. 15 at the RTC’s administrative building, Room 108, 600 S. Grand Central Parkway in Las Vegas.

Contact Art Marroquin at amarroquin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Find @AMarroquin_LV on Twitter.