Bus service will operate on a Saturday schedule for the Presidents Day holiday, according to the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada.

The alternate schedule for Monday reflects a lower use of bus ridership and less traffic during holidays, RTC spokesman Brad Seidel said. Riders can check schedules and routes at rtcsnv.com or on the smartphone app RideRTC.

