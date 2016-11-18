RTC looks to $1.9M study for Southern Nevada high-capacity transit options

A $1.9 million contract was awarded to a team of transit experts who will develop a “high capacity transit plan” aimed at relieving congestion in Southern Nevada, including a light rail route that could connect McCarran International Airport, the Strip and downtown Las Vegas.

The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada’s board of directors approved the deal earlier this month.

The report by Nelson/NYGAARD Consulting, scheduled for release by mid-2018, will examine 25 heavily used corridors in Clark County, including the light-rail project under consideration for Maryland Parkway.

Several “high capacity” options also will be studied, including express commuter bus lines, said Raymond Hess, the RTC’s planning director.

“The purpose of this effort is to conduct a comprehensive study that will encourage transit supportive land use, identify priority transit investments and develop a coordinated long-range transit plan focused on bus rapid transit, modern streetcars and light rail,” Hess said last week during an RTC board meeting.

The study will compare the needs in Southern Nevada to light rail, streetcar and other transit systems used in so-called “peer cities” in Los Angeles, Denver, Salt Lake City, Phoenix, San Diego and Orlando, Florida, Hess said.

Transit travel demand and potential funding sources for future projects also will be examined, Hess said.

“The complexity of the concerns and issues that we’re dealing with in how we’re moving people has changed,” said Henderson City Councilwoman Debra March, who sits on the RTC’s board of directors.

“This is an opportune time to look at the whole valley in an objective, professional and scientific manner,” March said. “We’re not just making assumptions, but we’re actually going to do the scientific research to find out what the demand really is to build a system for the future.”

