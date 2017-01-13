Section of 215 Beltway to close overnight Monday and Tuesday

A small section of the 215 Beltway will be closed in both directions for overnight work Monday and Tuesday as crews pour concrete for a new bridge over the highway near McCarran International Airport, Clark County officials said.

Additionally, the Warm Springs Road exit from the eastbound Beltway will be closed from Sunday through June as part of the construction project.

Drivers will be able to access McCarran International from both directions, but will likely face traffic jams caused by other vehicles that will also be directed off the Beltway at the Airport Connector exit, county spokesman Dan Kulin said.

The westbound Beltway will be closed to traffic at the Airport Connector from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday and Tuesday. Eastbound lanes of the Beltway will be closed from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday and Tuesday.

Drivers leaving McCarran will be able to access the westbound 215 Beltway from the Airport Connector, but the ramp to the eastbound Beltway will be closed.

Motorists traveling east who don’t want to go to the airport should exit the Beltway at Jones, Decatur or Las Vegas boulevards and use surface streets to head east. Westbound drivers not headed to the airport should exit the 215 at Eastern Avenue or Windmill Lane or Warm Springs Road.

The closures are part of a larger $52.5 million project that calls for building a new flyover ramp and bridge connecting the southbound Airport Connector to the eastbound Beltway and widening the off-ramp from the eastbound Beltway to Warm Springs Road, Kulin said.

Construction is expected to finish by fall 2017. The project also calls for building a new bridge at the Warm Springs off-ramp and widening a bridge for traffic using the westbound Beltway over the Airport Connector.

