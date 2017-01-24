Semitrailer overturns on I-15 ramp at Cheyenne, blocks lanes

A semitrailer is on its side blocking an Interstate 15 on-ramp Tuesday morning in North Las Vegas.

The semitrailer, which is transporting plywood, overturned about 5:45 a.m. on the ramp from Cheyenne Avenue to southbound I-15, according to Nevada Highway Patrol trooper Chelsea Stuenkel.

It is unknown when the truck will be moved and the ramp re-opened.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Contact Lawren Linehan at llinehan@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @lawrenlinehan on Twitter.