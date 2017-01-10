Sky Pointe Drive ramp to close overnight Wednesday and Thursday

The Sky Pointe Drive ramp leading to the 215 Beltway will be closed for overnight work on Wednesday and Thursday as crews complete the $47 million Centennial Bowl interchange in northwest Las Vegas, the Nevada Department of Transportation said.

The ramp will be closed to traffic from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday so that bridge falsework can be completed over Sky Pointe Drive, NDOT spokesman Tony Illia said.

Part of the Centennial Bowl project opened to commuters five months ago, when NDOT crews completed a ramp linking northbound U.S. Highway 95 to the eastbound Beltway.

When the project wraps up next year, the new U.S. 95-215 Beltway interchange is expected to become the second-busiest freeway exchange in Nevada, after the Spaghetti Bowl crossing of U.S. Highway 95 and Interstate 15 in downtown Las Vegas.

