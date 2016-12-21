Southbound Boulder Highway closed at Desert Inn Road after injury crash

The Metropolitan Police Department’s fatal detail is responding to a crash in the southeast valley Tuesday night.

The auto-versus-pedestrian crash was reported about 7:25 p.m. at Boulder Highway and Desert Inn Road, Metro Lt. Steve Summers said.

Southbound Boulder Highway is closed at Desert Inn Road for the investigation.

No further information was immediately available.

