A spill on southbound U.S. Highway 95 near Charleston Boulevard is causing traffic delays Thursday morning.

An unknown substance spilled on the highway about 8:30 a.m. Only two of the southbound lanes are open, according to the Regional Transportation Commission.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Lawren Linehan at llinehan@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @lawrenlinehan on Twitter.