Stretch of US 95 south in northwest Las Vegas restricted overnight Thursday

A stretch of southbound U.S. Highway 95 in northwest Las Vegas will be restricted to one lane overnight Thursday as crews continue to work on the $47 million Centennial Bowl interchange, the Nevada Department of Transportation said.

Traffic along the highway will merge into a single lane between Durango Drive and the 215 Beltway from 8 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday so that crews can continue building a 60-foot-tall flyover bridge connecting the westbound 215 Beltway to southbound U.S. 95.

When the project wraps up this summer, the new U.S. 95-215 Beltway interchange is expected to become the second-busiest freeway exchange in Nevada, after the Spaghetti Bowl crossing of U.S. Highway 95 and Interstate 15 in downtown Las Vegas.

