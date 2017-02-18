Teen bicyclist hit by truck, bike was dragged for 2.5 miles in central Las Vegas

A teenager is in critical condition after he was struck by a hit-and-run driver late Friday afternoon in the central valley.

The 17-year-old was riding a bicycle northbound on Las Verdes Street and crossing Oakey Boulevard in a marked crosswalk just before 5 p.m. Friday when he was struck by a 1983 Ford pickup truck.

The teen was knocked to the ground, but the truck’s driver, 42-year-old Michael Pacholka, did not stop to help, police said. The bicycle became lodged under one of the truck’s front tires during the crash, and was dragged about 2½ miles before it became unlodged near a dumpster on Boston Avenue, police said.

The teen was taken to University Medical Center and remains in critical condition, police said.

Pacholka and his vehicle were identified by witnesses. Pacholka was arrested Saturday on a felony hit-and-run charge. He was also charged with driving an unregistered vehicle without a license or insurance.

