Teen in west Las Vegas Valley crosswalk suffers critical injuries after being struck by car

A teenager was struck by a vehicle and critically injured while in a west valley crosswalk Friday evening.

The teenager was crossing Vegas Drive at Cimarron Road about 5:45 p.m. with another teen when a driver headed east on Vegas failed to yield and struck the first teen, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. C.J. Jenkins said.

She was taken to University Medical Center’s trauma unit with life-threatening injuries.

It’s unclear if impairment was a factor. The driver and the second teen pedestrian were not injured.

