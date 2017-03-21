Traffic slows as motorists embrace ‘Big Squeeze’ near downtown Las Vegas — TIME LAPSE

Posted Updated 

Timelapse of the "Big Squeeze" along US 95 (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Traffic flows looking east in this long exposure photograph during the first morning of the &quot;Big Squeeze&quot; along U.S. Highway 95 at the Spaghetti Bowl in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 21, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Heavy traffic during the first morning of the &quot;Big Squeeze&quot; along U.S. Highway 95 South at the Spaghetti Bowl in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 21, 2017. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Heavy traffic during the first morning of the &quot;Big Squeeze&quot; along U.S. Highway 95 South at the Spaghetti Bowl in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 21, 2017. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Heavy traffic during the first morning of the &quot;Big Squeeze&quot; along U.S. Highway 95 South at the Spaghetti Bowl in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 21, 2017. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Heavy traffic during the first morning of the &quot;Big Squeeze&quot; along U.S. Highway 95 South at the Spaghetti Bowl in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 21, 2017. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Heavy traffic during the first morning of the &quot;Big Squeeze&quot; along U.S. Highway 95 South at the Spaghetti Bowl in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 21, 2017. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Nevada Department of Transportation workers during the first morning of the "Big Squeeze" along U.S. Highway 95 at the Spaghetti Bowl in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 21, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Traffic flows looking west during the first morning of the &quot;Big Squeeze&quot; along U.S. Highway 95 at the Spaghetti Bowl in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 21, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Traffic flows looking east in this long exposure photograph during the first morning of the "Big Squeeze" along U.S. Highway 95 at the Spaghetti Bowl in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 21, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Traffic starts to back up in the eastbound lanes of U.S. Highway 95, between Valley View Boulevard and Rancho Drive, about 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 21, 2017 (Mark Davis/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Traffic slows to a crawl in the eastbound lanes of U.S. Highway 95 at the Spaghetti Bowl on Tuesday, March 21, 2017. (Mark Davis/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A truck cuts into traffic in the eastbound lanes of U.S. Highway 95 at the Spaghetti Bowl on Tuesday, March 21, 2017. (Mark Davis/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Traffic moves along U.S. Highway 95 during the first morning of the &quot;Big Squeeze&quot; at the Spaghetti Bowl in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 21, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Traffic moves along U.S. Highway 95 during the first morning of the &quot;Big Squeeze&quot; at the Spaghetti Bowl in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 21, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Traffic moves along U.S. Highway 95 during the first morning of the &quot;Big Squeeze&quot; at the Spaghetti Bowl in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 21, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Traffic moves along U.S. Highway 95 during the first morning of the &quot;Big Squeeze&quot; at the Spaghetti Bowl in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 21, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Traffic moves along U.S. Highway 95 in this long exposure photograph during the first morning of the &quot;Big Squeeze&quot; at the Spaghetti Bowl in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 21, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Nevada Department of Transportation workers look on as eastbound traffic moves along U.S. Highway 95 during the first morning of the &quot;Big Squeeze&quot; at the Spaghetti Bowl in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 21, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A Nevada Highway Patrol trooper moves along U.S. Highway 95 during the first morning of the &quot;Big Squeeze&quot; at the Spaghetti Bowl in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 21, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Traffic moves along U.S. Highway 95 during the first morning of the &quot;Big Squeeze&quot; at the Spaghetti Bowl in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 21, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Traffic flows looking west in this long exposure photograph during the first morning of the &quot;Big Squeeze&quot; along U.S. Highway 95 at the Spaghetti Bowl in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 21, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Traffic moves along U.S. Highway 95 in this long exposure photograph during the first morning of the &quot;Big Squeeze&quot; at the Spaghetti Bowl in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 21, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Highway workers move along U.S. Highway 95 during the first morning of the &quot;Big Squeeze&quot; at the Spaghetti Bowl in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 21, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Traffic moves along U.S. Highway 95 during the first morning of the &quot;Big Squeeze&quot; at the Spaghetti Bowl in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 21, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Traffic moves along U.S. Highway 95 during the first morning of the &quot;Big Squeeze&quot; at the Spaghetti Bowl in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 21, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Traffic moves along U.S. Highway 95 during the first morning of the &quot;Big Squeeze&quot; at the Spaghetti Bowl in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 21, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Traffic moves along U.S. Highway 95 in this long exposure photograph during the first morning of the &quot;Big Squeeze&quot; at the Spaghetti Bowl in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 21, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Traffic moves along U.S. Highway 95 during the first morning of the &quot;Big Squeeze&quot; at the Spaghetti Bowl in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 21, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Traffic moves along U.S. Highway 95 during the first morning of the &quot;Big Squeeze&quot; at the Spaghetti Bowl in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 21, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

By ART MARROQUIN
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Despite the anticipated traffic jams and a handful of crashes, motorists on Tuesday appeared to embrace “The Big Squeeze” during the first morning commute involving lane closures on U.S. Highway 95, local transportation officials said.

But it’s just the first day of a lengthy project affecting roughly 219,000 vehicles daily.

Over the next 10 months, thousands of drivers are losing a mile-long stretch of traffic lane in each direction of the highway between Rancho Drive to just east of Interstate 15 near downtown Las Vegas.

“Overall, it looks like a smooth morning,” said Angela Castro, a spokeswoman for the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada.

As of 7 a.m., northbound traffic on U.S. Highway 95 was backed up well past Eastern Avenue. Commuters reported a 30-minute travel time along U.S. 95 from the Durango Avenue onramp in northwest Las Vegas to the exit at Eastern.

Near the construction zone, two crashes reported along southbound U.S. 95 at Valley View Boulevard caused some delays, causing backups to Decatur Boulevard, Castro said. Traffic delays started about 30 minutes earlier than usual during the morning commute on the northbound U.S. 95 near Charleston Boulevard and lasted roughly 30 minutes later than normal.

Commuters attempted to take alternate routes during the Tuesday morning commute, creating unusually heavy traffic as far south as the 215 Beltway near Henderson and McCarran International Airport, Castro said.

In the Green Valley area, vehicles were backed up between the Airport Connector and Stephanie Street, presumably because “drivers may have been avoiding the Big Squeeze by using the Southern Beltway,” Castro said.

Traditional alternate routes closer to downtown Las Vegas led to major back-ups on southbound Rancho Drive and Martin Luther King Boulevard. Rancho was on the list of alternate street routes suggested by NDOT, along with Valley View Boulevard, Decatur Boulevard, Las Vegas Boulevard and Eastern Avenue.

To help keep traffic moving on U.S. 95, NDOT is asking drivers to practice “zipper merging” rather than merging early. The practice encourages motorists to use both lanes up to the point where they converge, then alternate turns.

The message didn’t quite appear to resonate with motorists on Tuesday.

Some significant problems were reported with vehicles slamming on their brakes and forcing their way into the left lanes at the Spaghetti Bowl.

The Big Squeeze tightened its grip on Las Vegas motorists Monday night, when crews placed orange cones and barriers to gradually close traffic lanes on U.S. 95.

For the next 10 months, crews will split the northbound and southbound lanes of U.S. 95 by 70 feet, creating enough room to build a 81-foot-tall flyover ramp for high-occupancy vehicles.

Lane closures will shift during various phases of construction. When completed, the carpool ramps will connect southbound U.S. 95 to southbound I-15 and northbound I-15 to northbound U.S. 95.

The work falls under the larger umbrella of Project Neon, a $1 billion effort to redesign and add traffic lanes along I-15 from the U.S. 95 interchange to Sahara Avenue by fall 2019. A third, yet-to-be-named closure is anticipated in 2018.

The RTC and NDOT will monitor 118 signals on 14 major roadways surrounding the Spaghetti Bowl interchange as drivers seek alternate routes, Castro said.

Fifty-four cameras mounted on traffic signals will be focused on those streets, with live footage beamed to the RTC’s traffic management center. From there, workers will make real-time adjustments to signals, depending on the ebb and flow of traffic.

Through January, motorists can expect to see periodic closures along nearby freeway ramps and surface streets, starting with the northbound U.S. 95 exit ramp to Rancho Drive from Thursday to June 21.

Additionally, the onramp and offramp connecting Martin Luther King Boulevard and northbound U.S. 95 will close from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday. During that same time, Martin Luther King Boulevard will be closed in both directions between Bonanza Road and U.S. 95 for bridge demolition.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Review-Journal staff writer Mark Davis contributed to this story. Contact Art Marroquin at amarroquin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @AMarroquin_LV on Twitter.

 