Uber expands points program to include Las Vegas

Uber riders in Las Vegas can receive up to $2 in points every time they use the service, then redeem by shopping online or in-store at Sears, Kmart, Lands’ End and shopyourway.com.

The points program started a few months ago in San Francisco and Chicago, but was expanded this week to 25 other cities nationwide, including Las Vegas, Uber company officials said.

“Expanding the program during the holiday season is especially timely, because we know members are using Uber to shop,” Leena Munjal, a senior vice president for Sears Holdings, said in a written statement.

Uber riders can earn the shopping points by linking their accounts at shopyourway.com/uber/ride.

Contact Art Marroquin at amarroquin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Find @AMarroquin_LV on Twitter.