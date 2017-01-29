Vehicle fire causes traffic delays on Interstate 15 at Flamingo Road

A vehicle fire on Interstate 15 at Flamingo Road has disrupted traffic Saturday afternoon in Las Vegas.

The right southbound lanes are blocked, the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada tweeted. Earlier, all southbound lanes were shut down. The Clark County Fire Deparment is responding to the fire.

No further information was immediately available; a call to the Nevada Highway Patrol was not returned.

