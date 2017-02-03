Virginia woman dies after being struck by cab on Strip in December

The woman struck and critically injured by a taxicab last December in front of Bellagio on the Strip has died, the Clark County coroner’s office confirmed Thursday.

Katherine Cook, 28, was critically injured Dec. 9 while trying to cross a crosswalk at West Bellagio Drive on the Las Vegas Strip. She had a red pedestrian signal at the time, and the westbound cab had a green light.

“We believe she saw the traffic coming and took off running and ran in front of the taxicab, was struck and thrown to the ground,” Metro traffic Sgt. Robert Stauffer said at the time.

Cook was taken to University Medical Center’s trauma unit with “extremely critical” internal, head and upper extremities injuries. She died Dec. 12.

It’s unclear why the Metropolitan Police Department did not announce her Dec. 12 death until Thursday.

Cook was visiting Las Vegas from Waynesboro, Virginia at the time of the crash. Attempts to reach family Thursday were unsuccessful.

Speed was not a factor in the crash, and the cab driver, a 39-year-old Las Vegas man, did not appear to be impaired, police said. The driver remained at the crash site and did not face charges.

