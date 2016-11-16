Weekend closures planned for Las Vegas Beltway at airport connector

The 215 Beltway will be closed in both directions at the airport connector from Friday night to Monday morning.

From 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday, the connector will be closed while crews install parts of a flyover offramp over the highway, Clark County spokesman Dan Kulin said.

Drivers headed to McCarran International Airport will be able to use the Beltway to reach the connector, but significant delays are likely because drivers who fail to exit earlier will be forced onto the connector. The ramp from the connector to Sunset Road will be closed during the same hours, Kulin said.

Drivers leaving the airport will be able to access the Beltway west from the connector, but the ramp from the connector to the Beltway east will be closed. Drivers going from the airport toward Henderson will need an alternate route.

Drivers are advised to avoid this part of the Beltway all weekend if possible, as exits approaching the closure will likely be congested, Kulin said.

He provided the following suggestions:

Eastbound Beltway traffic not headed to the airport should exit at Jones, Decatur or Las Vegas boulevards.

Westbound Beltway traffic not headed to the airport should exit at Eastern Avenue, Windmill Lane or Warm Springs Road.

Drivers headed from Interstate 15 to the Beltway east and not headed to the airport should exit I-15 at Blue Diamond Road or St. Rose Parkway.

For further details about the project, visit clarkcountynv.gov/pubworks.

