Woman, 21, dies after one-vehicle crash in northwest valley

A 21-year-old woman died after an early Saturday morning crash in the northwest valley.

The woman lost control of her Chevy Impala bout 12:45 a.m. Saturday on the 215 Beltway westbound, near North Durango Drive, Nevada Highway Patrol trooper Chelsea Stuenkel said.

Stuenkel said the woman was the vehicle’s sole occupant. She was not wearing a seat belt, and was ejected when the Impala overturned. She died at the scene, Stuenkel said.

The Clark County Coroner will release the woman’s name after her family has been notified.

