Woman dead after hit by semi, I-15 southbound near Jean closed

By MIKE SHORO
One woman died after she was hit by a semi-trailer on Interstate 15 south of Jean late Sunday.

Nevada Highway Patrol has blocked off southbound I-15 lanes near mile marker 8 after the unidentified woman was hit by a semi heading south about 11:30 p.m., trooper Chelsea Stuenkel said.

Stuenkel said troopers were still looking for the semi as of 1 a.m. Monday, and it was possibly heading towards California.

She said troopers weren’t yet sure why the woman was near the traffic lanes.

