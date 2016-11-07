Woman dead after hit by semi, I-15 southbound near Jean now open

One woman died after she was hit by a semi-trailer on Interstate 15 south of Jean late Sunday.
Nevada Highway Patrol previously blocked off southbound I-15 lanes near mile marker 8 after the unidentified woman was hit by a semi heading south about 11:30 p.m., trooper Chelsea Stuenkel said.
Southbound I-15 has since opened.
Stuenkel said troopers were still looking for the semi as of 1 a.m. Monday, and it was possibly heading towards California.
She said troopers weren’t yet sure why the woman was near the traffic lanes.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.
Traffic out here near the Jean ramp is still quite bad. I'd recommend avoiding I-15 at all cost. pic.twitter.com/pzZJfmIz6r— Mike Shoro (@mike_shoro) November 7, 2016
I-15 South closed near Jean. All southbound traffic being diverted to the Jean exit. Dozens of cars here, waiting it out pic.twitter.com/Dwi0QUvxGj— Mike Shoro (@mike_shoro) November 7, 2016