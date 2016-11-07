Woman dead after hit by semi, I-15 southbound near Jean now open

One woman died after she was hit by a semi-trailer on Interstate 15 south of Jean late Sunday.

Nevada Highway Patrol previously blocked off southbound I-15 lanes near mile marker 8 after the unidentified woman was hit by a semi heading south about 11:30 p.m., trooper Chelsea Stuenkel said.

Southbound I-15 has since opened.

Stuenkel said troopers were still looking for the semi as of 1 a.m. Monday, and it was possibly heading towards California.

She said troopers weren’t yet sure why the woman was near the traffic lanes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Traffic out here near the Jean ramp is still quite bad. I'd recommend avoiding I-15 at all cost. pic.twitter.com/pzZJfmIz6r — Mike Shoro (@mike_shoro) November 7, 2016