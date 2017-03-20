Woman dies after she was ejected from car on 215 Beltway in North Las Vegas

A 26-year-old woman died Sunday after she was ejected from her car on the 215 Beltway in North Las Vegas, the Nevada Highway Patrol said.

Just before 6 p.m., the woman had been driving west along the 215 Beltway approaching North Fifth Street when she went off the road to the left, overcorrected to the right, went over the guardrail and overturned into an aqueduct, Highway Patrol trooper Chelsea Stuenkel said.

She was the only occupant of the black Honda, Stuenkel said. Medical personnel pronounced her dead at the scene.

East and west lanes on the 215 are closed at North Fifth Street, Stuenkel said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

