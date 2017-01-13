Woman dies following crash in the northeast Las Vegas Valley

A woman died after a single-car crash in the northeast valley Thursday afternoon.

About 4:30 p.m., police responded to the area of East Owens Avenue and North Walnut Road for reports of a crash involving one vehicle, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

The woman was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition and later died about 5:15 p.m.

Roads are currently closed for the investigation.

No further details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

