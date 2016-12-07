Wrong-way driver hits motocyclist downtown

One person was injured after a wrong-way driver hit a motorcyclist downtown early Wednesday morning.

Metropolitan Police Department Sgt. Daniel Nunez said he didn’t believe the motorcyclist’s injuries were fatal, but the biker was taken to University Medical Center shortly after the crash happened about 2:10 a.m.

A silver four-door SUV driving the wrong way on North 4th Street, a one-way street, attempted to turn left onto East Ogden Avenue. A red motorcycle eastbound on Ogden hit the SUV in the middle of the intersection, he said. Police found the motorcyclist about 20 feet from the impact spot.

The motorcyclist, who witnesses said was a man, was taken to the hospital.

Las Vegas native Donald Kidd, 21, said he was outside of Gold Spike at the corner of the intersection when heard a loud bang. He turned around to see the crash aftermath. He said he called 911, and watched as a few people came to the motorcyclist’s aid.

“He just looked like he got his bell rung,” Kidd said.

Nunez said the man was conscious and responsive when officers arrived.

Kidd said the motorcyclist was lucky he was wearing a helmet.

“That would’ve been game over,” Kidd said.

It wasn’t clear what, if any, citations or charges the SUV driver might face, Nunez said. He said police weren’t yet sure if speed or alcohol were factors in the crash, adding the driver didn’t appear obviously intoxicated.

