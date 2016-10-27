Basic High School sousaphonist hits high note with Army All-American Band selection

Ever since he saw an audition for the U.S. Army All-American Marching Band in sixth grade, Kyle McGowan wanted to be a part of it.

“I just knew that’s what I wanted to do,” he said, adding that no obstacle — including having a learning disability — would get in his way.

Years later, the Henderson-based sousaphonist been picked to play with the U.S. Army All-American Marching Band this January.

“I’m not really nervous,” the Basic High School senior said. “I feel like I’m going to be prepared.”

McGowan grew up in a musical household where both parents had been in high school bands. It allowed him to meet tuba players such as Zachary Jackson, who plays for the Las Vegas Philharmonic.

“I grew up hearing him perform and knew I wanted to do that,” McGowan said.

He chose to play sousaphone and studied under Jackson. He also joined his middle school band. But things never came easy to McGowan, who said he had to work and practice two to three times harder than others.

When the audition for the Clark County District Middle School Honor Band came around, he considered trying out. The band features students from around the Las Vegas Valley.

“My teacher didn’t think I should audition,” McGowan said. “I think she didn’t want me to fail.”

However, Jackson had a different thought.

“Here is the thing — you don’t get 100 percent of the things you don’t go for,” he said. “What’s the worst that could happen? You get audition experience.”

McGowan practiced relentlessly for two months and tried out.

“I not only made it, but I made the top position,” he said.

He was one of the youngest sousaphone players with a top-ranking spot, which led him to practice even harder.

By eighth grade, learning was getting increasingly harder for him. He said his mom kept noticing things about his behavior that led them to test for a learning disability. McGowan was diagnosed with dyslexia.

Now, he knew why things took so long to comprehend, including his sight-reading proficiency. Regardless, McGowan continued to commit himself to music.

After middle school, he joined his high school band at Basic, 400 Palo Verde Drive, and decided to try out for Honor Band.

“I knew it was going to be 10 times harder,” he added.

This time, with consent from his teacher, McGowan auditioned.

“Not only did I make it, I got the principal spot again,” he said.

His years in Honor Band were more than just an accomplishment; it meant McGowan spent years studying complicated music that he wouldn’t have done in his regular band class.

As time went on, he inched closer to what he’d been waiting for: The All-American Band, which takes the best students from around the country. Last April, he submitted his application, which included videos of him doing a solo piece, a marching piece and biographical information on him and why he was auditioning.

Mostly, he said he tried to kept the audition out of his mind, but as summer rolled around, it was all he could think about.

One day in mid-July, he got a call from his mother. He had been selected.

“I called and texted all my friends,” he said. “It is the craziest thing.”

Jackson wasn’t surprised that McGowan was selected but rather that he wasn’t the first student selected.

“Kyle works harder than any other student,” he said. “He puts in tremendous work.”

Two other Clark County students made the roster: Breanna Alvarez from Liberty High School and Keith Lopez from Clark High School.

“That’s a big honor for our state,” McGowan said.

He has already been practicing the music. On Jan. 1, he will travel to San Antonio to start in-person practices for the Jan. 7 event.

